Genpact Named as a Leader in the Everest Property and Casualty Insurance PEAK Matrix 2020

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader in the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® 2020.

"Genpact has a strong focus on establishing itself as a digital transformation partner for P&C insurers," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its digital business platform Genpact Cora, and several insurance-focused point-solution partnerships and acquisitions in recent years reinforce its positioning."

The report evaluates 21 P&C insurance industry service providers across areas including vision, capabilities, and market impact. Genpact's ability to deliver services successfully is underscored by its high performance in the 'vision and capability' assessment. Everest Group also highlights the scale and breadth of locations of Genpact's delivery capabilities, which address clients' local needs across all major insurance markets.

"Rapidly changing economic environments, data, technology, and expectations from customers are some of the forces that are changing the way insurers will operate," said Sasha Sanyal, global business leader, Insurance, Genpact. "Our differentiated offerings in terms of scale and breadth, along with deep digital and domain expertise serve as a strong value proposition to build resilience and manage risk for insurers."

