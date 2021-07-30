Genpact Named to the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced its inclusion on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Women 2021, a prestigious award presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

To compile the list, Statista surveyed 50,000 American professionals anonymously – including 30,000 women – at businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents rated their organization on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, and how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. They also nominated any organizations in industries outside their own that they believed exemplified these traits. In parallel, extensive research was conducted to create an index of companies based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. The data for each company was compiled using publicly available company information. The final list ranks the 300 employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender diverse boards and executive ranks.

"At Genpact, we are in the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people, and diversity is core to that pursuit. Diversity of thought, skills, experiences, and backgrounds create not only a better world but better businesses too," said Stacy Simpson, chief marketing officer and global leader of corporate responsibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Genpact. "We have a clear vision and path to 50% gender diversity across our organization and we know that this kind of diverse, inclusive, equitable environment is key to enabling continuous innovation and meaningful outcomes for clients and communities. We thank Forbes for highlighting this important issue."

Genpact's core belief is that access is a critical enabler to ensure diverse talent rises and thrives. As such, Genpact is focused on programs that attract, retain, and support women professionals at every stage of the career journey. This includes building the next generation of female leaders through its Women's Leadership Program, a 12-month course designed in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing to accelerate careers, as well as Genpact's scholarship and mentorship program for young girls in India.

