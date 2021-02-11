Genpact Ranked First in HFS Research Top 10 Finance and Accounting Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS Research, a global business research consultancy, has ranked Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, first in its list of top 10 finance and accounting (F&A) service providers.

"Genpact's vision for reimagining finance aligns well with HFS' OneOffice mindset," said Saurabh Gupta, chief research officer, HFS Research. "Its unique mix of deep domain expertise and process excellence, combined with innovative digital assets and data-driven insights, enable finance organizations to become a trusted business partner driving meaningful business outcomes."

The report examines 16 service providers across areas such as innovation, execution, and voice of the customer. HFS highlights Genpact's investments in creating proprietary framework assets and modular digital solutions that combine intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics to help clients meet their digital finance goals. The report cites Genpact's process playbooks and industry-focused intellectual property, which help clients successfully navigate challenging times. HFS also recognizes Genpact's robust F&A partner ecosystem that combines strong functional knowledge with market-leading technologies to deliver holistic finance transformation solutions.

"As companies navigate today's challenges, they're looking for sources of agility and insight to help them adapt and emerge stronger," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "Genpact's deep domain and digital expertise can help chief financial officers and their teams lead the way by transforming finance to become agile, value-centric, and future-ready. With new ways of working and the implementation of digital technologies in F&A, we help companies optimize working capital, deliver faster, more accurate forecasts, and shape strategic decisions for long-term resilience."

See these links for more information about Genpact's finance and accounting capabilities, and the HFS Research report.

