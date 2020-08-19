Genpact Receives Association for Talent Development BEST Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it is a 2020 winner of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award, the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted honor, acknowledging organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success.

Being recognized for this award acknowledges Genpact's innovative talent strategy and the role that learning and development plays to deliver business impact and transform critical operations for clients. Among Genpact's key differentiators is its learning platform, Genome, built on a framework that enables employees to acquire skills both relevant to their current roles, as well as future aspirations from the collective intelligence of identified subject matter experts across Genpact. The award is also a testament to Genpact's learning culture that permeates individual and organizational performance through business alignment, process efficiency and innovative management initiatives.

"Now more than ever, companies want partners to help accelerate their transformation journeys and unlock potential growth with deep digital, process, and industry expertise," said Indira Sovakar, human resources transformation and talent leader, Genpact. "Our talent development function helps Genpact be a valued partner to our clients by embracing reskilling at scale, identifying and building future-ready talent, and reimagining the employee experience through a culture of self-learning."

"Creating innovative, vibrant learning cultures and developing talent in ways that clearly contribute to strategic business goals, are hallmarks of ATD BEST winners," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "They get it. Leaders in these organizations value the impact that talent development achieves, because they know that having a knowledgeable and skilled workforce drives success."

Genpact competed against 185 organizations that submitted quantitative and qualitative information about their talent development practices and programs. The ATD BEST Awards advisory committee, a select group of experts in the field, assessed applications in a blind review.

This is the eighteenth year of the BEST Awards. More information about the 2020 ATD BEST Award winners may be found in the special July 2020 issue of TD magazine.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

