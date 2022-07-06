Genpact Wins CSO50 Award for Sixth Year in a Row

Recognition underscores Genpact's continued excellence in cybersecurity and commitment to driving client value with its security practices

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been honored with the 2022 CSO50 Award from Foundry's CSO, the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts. This year's award recognizes Genpact for implementing holistic risk management practices through its Client Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM) program.

The pandemic-induced acceleration of digitization has increased cyber risk worldwide, impacting businesses financially, legally, and causing reputational damage. In this environment, data security, privacy and cybersecurity resilience have emerged as one of the primary requirements from clients across sectors and geographies. Operationally, this translates to faster identification, escalation and mitigation of these risks starting from the initial pitch for a new deal all the way through contract management and delivering services to clients. To accomplish this, Genpact implemented an integrated risk management program, empowering its sales and operations teams, as well as clients, to make real-time risk decisions in an agile manner with minimal impact on the deal closure cycle.

"With the number of cyber-attacks reaching an all-time high in the past 24 months, businesses everywhere are aggressively working to identify and prevent security breaches to avoid losing years of customer trust, loyalty, and brand reputation in a matter of minutes," said Vidya Srinivasan, global infrastructure, and risk leader, Genpact. "At Genpact, digitally transforming clients' businesses, securely and compliant with various regulations is a critical focus for us. This award is a testament to the end-to-end value we are delivering."

This is the sixth consecutive year Genpact has received a CSO50 award for leading specific security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. Genpact received this award in 2021 for its "Secure Work-From-Anywhere" initiative; in 2020 and 2018 for its "Cyber Defense Center Transformation and Automation" initiatives; in 2019 for its "Cloud Security Automation" initiative; and in 2017, for its "Data Loss Prevention 2.0" program.

"As the global business environment continues to change with new technologies and ways to connect with one another, new security challenges are surfacing each day that security leaders and organizations must deal with," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "The annual CSO50 and CSO Hall of Fame Awards give recognition to the leaders and teams that are establishing new solutions for dealing with the many current and emerging threats their organizations are confronted with. We are looking forward to giving Genpact and other standout teams and leaders the recognition they deserve at the upcoming event in September."

Genpact will accept its award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held September 19-21, 2022 at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

