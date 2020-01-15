GenScript and Genopis Enter Into Strategic Partnership Agreement for Manufacture Service of GMP Plasmids

"We are glad to collaborate with Genopis. Last month, our plasmid and virus facility in Zhenjiang was put into operation, it is a milestone on the path to industrialization of the gene and cell therapy products, pioneered by GenScript, and we have been the leading company in China in this field." Dr. Brian Min, Chief Executive Officer of Biologics Development Business Unit of GenScript, said, "Genopis is a US cGMP accredited manufacturer with the capability to produce GMP plasmid, and this partnership will further expand our services to the globe. We will leverage the strengths from both companies. Genopis' experience in and ability to efficiently execute GMP production for both clinical studies and commercial purposes are key strengths for this cooperation, which finally will accelerate the development of the new and novel drugs and therapies."

"We are excited about this collaboration," said Paul Kim, Chief Strategic Officer of Genopis, "we [Genopis] are a unique company, not only in the US, but globally when it comes to plasmid DNA production. We actually began cultivating this field many years ago, and we have the extensive experience and powerful teams. GenScript have done a lot in promoting the industrialization of Gene and Cell therapy products in China, and have the great reputation globally. The partnership will not only help customers effectively diversify risks, but also lower costs and shorten the production cycle, and maximize customer resources to better use in the early R&D phase."

About Genopis Inc.

Genopis, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, serves as a site for cGMP manufacturing operations, with current capabilities suited for microbial-based pr oducts and expandable for future mammalian-based products. Genopis specializes in plasmid DNA based technology and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services to help your company reach its clinical and commercial goals. The company is supported by staff members who have decades of experience ranging from clinical start-ups to commercial product companies. With this experience, our team provides the flexibility to transition rapidly in a fast-paced biotechnology environment and achieve our end goal, which is to provide medicine for our clients' patients.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation(Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. GenScript's businesses encompass four major categories based on its leading gene synthesis technology, including operation as a Life Science CRO, enzyme and synthetic biology products, biologics development and manufacturing, as well as cell therapy.

Founded in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015, GenScript has an established global presence across Greater China, North America, the EU, and Asia Pacific. Today, over 300,000 customers from over 160 countries and regions around the world have used GenScript's premier, convenient, and reliable products and services.

GenScript currently has more than 3000 employees globally, 33% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript has a number of leading commercial technologies developed in the fields of synthetic biology, immunotherapy, antibody design, chemical synthesis and bioinformatics, including more than 70 patents and over 200 patent applications. As of January 2019, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 36,500 scientific papers worldwide.

GenScript is committed to striving towards its vision of being the most reliable biotech company in the world to make humans and nature healthier through biotechnology.

