GenScript and Selecxine Enter Into Strategic Cooperation Agreement

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 23, 2019, at Seoul, South Korea, the CDMO segment of the world's leading biotech company GenScript announced that it signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Selecxine Inc., a Korean biotech company dedicated to novel therapeutics for immuno-oncology. The parties have reached a partnership on innovative antibody drug development.

According to the agreement, GenScript will be responsible for preclinical pharmacy research and IND filing in Selecxine's project. This project is based on cytokine-antibody complexes. Compared with classic monoclonal antibody and protein drug, this project provides a new insight into new drug development.

It is said that the project is challenging, featuring novel design of the drug molecular form. As there are no drugs in the market for reference, this presents a great challenge to GenScript's process development capability. After the comprehensive project evaluation, based upon its extensive experience in biologics process development, GenScript has provided development solutions in different hosts tailored to customers and provided the preparation and purification solutions for the final complex, which won recognition from customers. This project will further test and enhance the process development capability of GenScript CDMO team.

"We are delighted to reach strategic collaboration with Selecxine in the field of innovative drug development. In recent years, Korea's biopharmaceutical industry has grown rapidly. Among outstanding innovative biotech companies in Korea, Selecxine has extensive experience in innovative therapeutics," Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript BDBU said, "This collaboration once again demonstrates our superior process development capabilities. We would like to empower more innovative companies like Selecxine in the future to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and new drug approval."

Dr. Jun-Young Lee, CEO of Selecxine, said at the signing ceremony, "I am so glad to have a collaboration with global CDMO GenScript to develop our lead candidate SLC-3010. During last several years, we have experienced the capability of GenScript as global CDMO through successful performance on multiple sub-projects belong to SLC-3010. I believe that the newly updated agreement for closer partnership covering wide range of new medicine development processes from stable cell line development to GMP production of SLC-3010 will lead us to clinical trials. I hope to maintain this great business partnership as growing together for developing better out-comes in this promising field of drug development."

About Selecxine

Selecxine was found in Dec 2018 in Pohang, Korea and opened brand office at Seoul, Korea in August 2019. Selecxine is a newly established bio start-up where developing monoclonal antibodies using platform technology. Based on the understanding of cancer immunology and protein structural information, Selecxine develop antibodies that bind to specific epitope on target protein for modification and amplification of the desired signal from bifunctional biomolecules such as cytokines and cytokine receptors. One of the novel candidates being developed in Selecxine is immune mediated anti-cancer therapeutics named SLC-3010 which is complex of IL-2 and anti-human IL-2 antibody (TCB2). SLC-3010 selectively stimulates anti-tumor immune response and the efficacy of SLC-3010 in eradication of various types of tumor was thoroughly demonstrated through various in vitro and in vivo experiments. Furthermore, not only SLC-3010, Selecxine is also actively developing subsequent pipelines based on well-established in-house platform.

About GenScript Biotech Corp.

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. GenScript's businesses encompass four major categories based on its leading gene synthesis technology, including operation as a Life Science CRO, enzyme and synthetic biology products, biologics development and manufacturing, as well as cell therapy. GenScript's one-stop antibody drug development solutions include antibody drug discovery (hybridoma, phage display, full human and bispecific antibodies technologies), antibody engineering (antibody humanization, evaluation and optimization of drug compounds and affinity maturation) and other services. GenScript's integrated cell therapy solution covers IND preparation as well as clinical sample and commercial production. Process development controls ensure compliance, data integrity ensures traceability, and all test deviations are strictly studied and documented. On the basis of "providing the best-in-class quality to and serving the interests of customers", GenScript is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for biological drugs from development to clinical use, significantly cutting the R&D costs, accelerating the commercialization of medicines, and building a healthy future while making contributions to the development of the pharmaceutical industry under the Made in China 2025 plan.

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corp