GenScript Highlights Tailor-Made Mutant Libraries For Therapeutic Applications at Protein Engineering Congress

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, the world's leading gene synthesis provider, today announced that it will highlight recent innovations using designed mutant libraries to advance neurodegenerative disease treatment at the Protein Engineering Congress USA 2020. During a headline keynote by Dr. Meredith Jackrel of Washington University and a GenScript-hosted panel, experts will review how a first-in-class semiconductor-based DNA synthesis platform is advancing protein engineering. They will also discuss GenScript's precision DNA mutant libraries for improving protein properties such as functional activities and binding affinities for biosynthetic, therapeutic, and diagnostic applications.

"Our novel semiconductor-based DNA synthesis platform allows mutant library construction with precise control over codon usage, thereby enabling the minimization of codon bias and uneven distribution of amino acids as well as preventing the introduction of unwanted or stop codons," said Maung Nyan Win, PhD, Sr. Field Applications Scientist, GenScript. "This customizable codon usage will inherently improve the library quality significantly, saving researchers valuable time and effort during the screening and characterization process, and thus ultimately reducing costs and time to market."

During the Congress:

On July 28 at 12 p.m. EDT , Meredith Jackrel , PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at Washington University in St. Louis , presents the headline keynote on behalf of GenScript titled, "Engineering protein disaggregases to counter the protein misfolding that underpins neurodegeneration." Dr. Jackrel discusses utilizing protein disaggregases to counter the misfolding that underpins neurodegeneration in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease. By screening large libraries of Hsp104 variants generated from GenScript's semiconductor-based DNA synthesis platform that comprehensively cover sequence space, Dr. Jackrel aims to uncover variants with improved properties and learn more about the mechanisms of Hsp104 potentiation. Hsp104 is a protein disaggregase from yeast that Dr. Jackrel and team have engineered to counter the misfolding of proteins that aggregate in ALS and Parkinson's disease.

On July 27 at 2:30 p.m. EDT, GenScript hosts the panel "Tailor-Made Mutant Libraries for Precision Engineering," featuring Maung Nyan Win, PhD, Sr. Field Applications Scientist, GenScript; Nicky Caiazza, Co-founder and CSO of Cellibre; and Iman Farasat, Associate Director, Biologics Discovery, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The panel will discuss the methods, benefits, and uses of an advanced, arrayed semiconductor-based DNA synthesis platform for construction of high-quality mutant libraries that are devoid of unwanted mutants. The panel will also more broadly discuss the utility of these mutant libraries for biosynthetic and therapeutic applications.

"With the Protein Engineering Congress being the place for showcasing the latest innovations for industrial biocatalysis and synthetic biology-based product development, we are incredibly excited to have market leader GenScript as our headline partner, with Dr. Meredith Jackrel delivering the Day 2 keynote," said Mark Gavhure, Director of Commercial Partnerships for Kisaco Research, sponsor of the event.

The Protein Engineering Congress 2020 gathers scientific and industry leaders to discuss innovations and new techniques in protein and enzyme engineering in industrial applications from pharmaceuticals to specialty chemicals to food and beverages and other consumer goods. Dr. Frances Arnold, recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry and Linus Pauling Professor, Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering & Biochemistry, will keynote the event.

