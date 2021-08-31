Genstar Capital Announces Acquisition of Arrowhead Engineered Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the industrials, financial services, healthcare, and software industries, today announced the acquisition of Arrowhead Engineered Products, a leading global provider of non-discretionary, proprietary branded, aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of motorized vehicles and equipment.

Based in Blaine, MN, Arrowhead supplies a diverse portfolio of mission-critical replacement parts for outdoor power equipment, powersports, agriculture, industrial, golf, and marine end markets. Arrowhead has 23 facilities across North America and Europe that can quickly deliver critical replacement parts to its customers from a selection of over 380,000 SKUs across hundreds of product categories. For more information visit, www.arrowheadepinc.com.

John Mosunic, Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead, stated, "We look forward to working with our new partners at Genstar. They have significant experience creating growth with companies like Arrowhead. There is tremendous runway for us to continue expanding our quality aftermarket product offering. Listening to our customers is key for the rapid development and commercialization of new products that help advance our brand and relationships across existing and new markets."

Rob S. Rutledge, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, "Our history of investing in industrial aftermarket businesses led us to Arrowhead, which we have been tracking for several years. The company operates in several highly attractive and growing end markets and offers a broad product portfolio from its global footprint. The team has built an impressive business delivering differentiated products and service to its customers across end markets."

Benjamin Marshall, Director at Genstar Capital, added, "Arrowhead has all the components for continued success and we are excited to begin this new partnership with John and his team. The business is well positioned to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions and we look forward to providing resources to help the realization of Arrowhead's growth strategy."

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the industrials, financial services, healthcare, and software industries.

