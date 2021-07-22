Genstar Capital Announces Promotion of Matt McCabe to Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries, today announced the promotion of Matt McCabe to Principal.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, "Matt has made meaningful contributions to our firm and also as a board member at a number of our portfolio investments. He is indicative of the deep talent represented within our firm and is highly regarded by our partners and all of our professionals. Matt has demonstrated the core values of Genstar and we believe he will make even greater contributions in the future. We look forward to his continued success in his new role."

Mr. McCabe originally joined Genstar Capital in 2016 as an Associate and re-joined the firm in 2019 as Vice President after serving as Chief of Staff at Alera Group (a Genstar portfolio company). Prior to joining Genstar, Matt was an investment banking Associate in the Industrials and Business Services Group at Credit Suisse. He is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago and also received his MS degree from that school.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar X and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

