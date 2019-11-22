Genteel: For Those with Diabetes, Painful Blood Sugar Checks Are a Thing of the Past

TUALATIN, Ore., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Diabetes Month, Genteel LLC is excited to announce that its patented, painless vacuum lancing device is now more accessible to people living with diabetes.

Give fingertips a break with the Genteel lancing device and start getting test blood from the palm! Discover more about what Genteel can do by visiting our website: www.mygenteel.com Everyone can get a drop of test blood, from anywhere on the body, without hitting pain nerves! No more squeezing, reduce lancet impact, waste less test strips, check blood sugar as prescribed, and choose any test location. Finger & alternate site testing has never been easier.

Sadly, diabetes is a chronic, lifelong disease with no cure in sight. The current estimate for people living with all types, including gestational, is 415 million worldwide, with an additional 46% undiagnosed. This is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040. Without constant vigilance, there is the risk of significant, irreversible health issues, such as chronic kidney disease, lower-limb amputations, heart attack, and blindness.

A device that draws directly from capillary blood is key to improved control and health. While the standard had long been fingertips only, Genteel has changed the landscape of testing with its alternate site options. It is the only stand-alone lancer cleared by the FDA to perform ample blood draw from both fingers and other sites. Its precise depth control and vacuum technology are vast improvements over a market filled with commonly painful, spring-loaded "pokers" that often leave fingers calloused, sore, or numb.

Knowing glucose levels can be taken from multiple sites promise to be life-changing to those living with the pain and anxiety of finger stick testing. Now, "fingers can take a break" and heal. Pain elimination is crucial to increased adherence, which leads to improved health, lower A1C, and significantly reduced health care costs. Genteel is on the fast track for its second round of in-depth clinical studies to further verify these health benefit claims. With so many impacted by diabetes, it's important to have a solution that provides incentives for better self-management. In constant touch with the needs of its customers, Genteel has worked closely to make its technology even more user-friendly. With expanded outreach into pharmacies, online drug stores, and lower price-points, this life-changing product is now available to a broader consumer base.

Genteel LLC has 15 employees and recently moved into a large 5,000 square foot facility to accommodate its major uptake in sales, assembly and shipping demands, both domestic and worldwide.

Genteel can be purchased at www.mygenteel.com or through select pharmacies. Pricing starts at $49.99.

