Gentex Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Powered Air Purifying Respiratory Solution Suite, PureFlo 3000

"The PureFlo 3000 offers true value through high efficiency, durability, compatibility and improved safety" said Rahul Arora, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Optimized for maximum mobility, the series combines respiratory with head, face, eye, and optional hearing protection for use in light-to-medium duty environments. In addition, the series eliminates snag hazards because it has no belts, hoses, or cables, and its loose-fitting design ensures it can be safely used by individuals with beards or prescription eyeglasses without requiring extensive fit testing."

Significantly, Gentex manufactures its protective hoods from a range of disposable materials to suit different industries and applications. In addition to application versatility and user comfort, the series enables a lower total cost of ownership. For example, the PureFlo 3000 offers a pre-filter and spark arrestor to reduce hazards and extend the filter life, reduces maintenance costs, and has fewer breakable and replaceable parts.

Another customer-focused feature of the PureFlo 3000 PAPR series is its miniaturized, fast-charging lithium-ion battery that offers four to five hours of run time in high-performance environments. Gentex's successful performance highlights its ability to leverage customer engagement to achieve greater penetration in industrial sectors. By having a finger on the pulse of customer needs, Gentex continually enhances its head top design, weight, quality, battery run time, and level of protection.

"Gentex has met the PAPR needs of a wide range of industries by uniquely offering integrated head, face, eye, and hearing protection solutions, along with respiratory protection in a single device," noted Rahul Arora."The company continues to set itself apart from the competition through an outstanding value proposition, wherein it leads with innovative products, is solution driven, and ensures the best customer experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: [email protected]

About Gentex Corporation (Gentex)

With a history of innovation that spans over 125 years, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of products that advance personal protection and situational awareness for global defense forces, emergency responders, and industrial personnel operating in high-performance environments. Our portfolio includes helmet system platforms, hearing protection and communications products, and capability upgrades for defense and security forces sold under the Gentex and Ops-Core brands, as well as PureFlo industrial respiratory protection systems. Privately held, Gentex is headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and supports its global customers through a worldwide distributor network and six other facilities in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. Learn more at www.gentexcorp.com.

Nora Musgjerd

P: +1 570.282.8418

E: [email protected]

