Gentherm Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the second quarter 2020, at 6:00 a.m. (ET) on August 4, 2020, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304



Conference ID number: 10010358

Webcast



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.



A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10010358. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 18, 2020.



About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

