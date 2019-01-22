Gentlemen Prefer … Friends? Survey On Leisure Time Finds Men Have More Fun With Coworkers, Pals Than Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men may want romantic partners to be their valentine, but when it comes to hanging out, dining or even going on a cruise, they tend to have more fun with just about anyone else.

That's the surprising finding of an online survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants ahead of Valentine's Day, which asked 6,000 adults about their relationship happiness. Notably, women valued their partners more than work colleagues or being alone.

When men were asked to rank their levels of fun on a scale of 1-100 while with family members, friends, work colleagues or going solo vs. their partners (see chart below), the latter category earned the weakest average, 70. This despite the fact that they reported spending an average 30% of leisure time with partners, second only to time alone, 32%.

Men had the most fun with family members and kids, who earned a 78 rating, and friends 74.

Women also ranked their family members first (76), then friends (74), but romantic partners came in third (72), followed by co-workers (68). They had less fun than men while alone, (68 vs. 70). Partners or spouses shared 26% of women's leisure time, the survey said.

"This has big implications for leisure brands," said John Franklin , Associate Partner at OC&C, who led the research. "Hotels, restaurants, cruise lines and other purveyors of experiences should note how consumers segment their leisure time and how the same experience can vary depending on the company one keeps."

When it comes to leisure activity, OC&C found that simply going out to eat gets stale and that the couples who are having the most fun varied their activities.

"One of the key takeaways here is to be open to new experiences," said Franklin. "The most fun couples participated in 13 different activities per year and had 40% more fun than their less adventurous peers. So don't just go for drinks and a meal with your partner – go to the gym, the movies or even an amusement park.

Looking at specific brands, OC&C found that couples who dined out together had the most fun at outlets such as Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, TGI Fridays, Shake Shack and Longhorn Steakhouse, while those who patronized Five Guys, Chili's, Applebee's, the Olive Garden and Cheescake Factory reported less fun.



Men Women

% Time Fun (/100) % Time Fun (/100) Family (inc kids 12 or under) 13% 78 20% 76 Friends 12% 74 14% 74 Family (no kids 12 or under) 10% 73 18% 72 Work Colleagues 2% 72 2% 68 On my Own 32% 70 19% 68 Partner or Spouse 30% 70 26% 72

ABOUT OC&C

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, media, business services and private equity sectors.

SOURCE OC&C Strategy Consultants