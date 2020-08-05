Gentreo Announces New Tools to Mitigate Risks for College Students Returning to Campus During COVID

Families face new levels of risk, uncertainty, and safety concerns for the fall semester. One step parents can take to protect their college-age children is to make sure they have Health Care Proxies and Powers of Attorney in place. Without legally binding estate documents in place, parents may not be able to make medical or financial decisions on behalf of their children or discuss medical care with their child's doctor.

"If a child over eighteen gets sick with COVID, parents may assume they can step in," said Renee Fry, CEO of Gentreo. "Parents' rights are limited when their child is legally an adult. Adult children are given medical privacy and financial rights which can prevent parents from getting immediate information or from making decisions. Worse, courts may be closed or delayed and travel may be limited, so it's more critical now than ever for college students to be legally prepared to head back to school."

Some universities are already requiring that students have Health Care Proxies before they come back on campus to prepare for worst-case pandemic scenarios.

The Gentreo College COVID Young Adult Legal Prep Kit includes:

Health Care Proxy (also known as a Power of Attorney for Health Care) – which includes a HIPAA release and advance directives

Power of Attorney for Finances (also known as a Power of Attorney)

Emergency Card

Digital Family Vault to securely store and share documents and other important information

