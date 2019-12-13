GenTrust to Open Investment Advisory Office in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- GenTrust, an investment advisory firm with a fiduciary duty to its clients, has furthered their commitment to serve Puerto Rico with the launch of an office in San Juan. This expansion will allow GenTrust to further offer its customized advisory services for individuals, families, family offices and institutions in the region.

"Our team has more than two decades of experience servicing Puerto Rican institutions and clients," said George Pérez, Founding Principal of GenTrust. "It was natural for us to open an office in Puerto Rico given our thorough understanding of the economic and developmental needs of the region. We are focused on being fiduciaries to our clients, a responsibility that we believe has been long overdue in the Island's investment community. We are thrilled about expanding beyond our New York and Miami offices."

GenTrust will hire financial advisors as well as support staff to service clients from the island. The new office, which is located in the El Caribe office building, will be led by Elena Hernández, Principal of GenTrust Puerto Rico and Wealth Advisor. Hernández was born and raised in Puerto Rico and was the first graduate from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, to be recruited by Goldman Sachs upon graduation.

"We believe the economy of Puerto Rico has an encouraging future and we feel the time is right to establish our office so we can provide transparent, solution-oriented investment and wealth management services," said Hernández. "Our focus, priority and responsibility as fiduciaries is alignment with the interest and well-being of the client; this focus and different type of asset management service is crucial to the wellbeing of Puerto Ricans and the island's economic growth. This is our industry's future."

"We believe we are uniquely qualified to help the Puerto Rican entrepreneur, investor, individual, family and institution preserve and grow their wealth," said Hernández.

About GenTrust

GenTrust, LLC is an employee owned, registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides a full range of wealth and asset management services. The portfolio management team is comprised of Wall Street veterans with years of experience on institutional trading desks as well as other alternative investment firms. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Further information related to GenTrust's investment process, products, risks and fees can be viewed via GenTrust's Form ADV Part 2A, which is available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. For more information, visit gentrustwm.com.

