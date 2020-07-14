Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Resignation

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that Scott A. Sonnemaker has resigned from his position as Group President, North American Automotive, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Sonnemaker joined the Company in this newly created role in February 2019.

Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPC, stated, "We thank Scott for his many contributions since joining GPC and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. Scott's role was created to advance the Company's global focus and GPC has made significant progress in this area during his tenure. As a result, our talented and experienced management teams are well-positioned to build on this progress and maximize the future growth potential for our automotive business in North America."

