Genuine Parts Company to Host Industrial Deep Dive

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that members of its leadership team will host a webcast providing a deep dive on the Company's industrial business on September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

