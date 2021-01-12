Genuity Science Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for Novel Genome Sequencing Approach

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuity Science, a genomics and data-sourcing, analytics and insights organization, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The BIG innovation Awards recognize those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life, and change the way we experience the world.

Genuity Science was honored for placing innovation front and center as it continues to change the drug development process by using a combination of population-scale genetics; a scalable, flexible software platform that addresses genomic big data challenges; and a new, groundbreaking approach to artificial intelligence (AI). In collaboration with Professor Michael Simons and his team at Yale University Medical School, the Genuity Science Advanced AI Research Laboratory used a new generative AI approach to discover, in mice studies, a novel pathobiological mechanism that causally underpins aortic aneurysm.

Genuity Science's AI technology sifted through a large amount of high-dimensional data without a starting hypothesis, allowing the teams to uncover novel causal connections at the single-cell level. Through a combination of single-cell biology and RNA sequencing, they discovered a group of abnormal cells that drive thoracic aortic aneurysm. By disrupting this process, they could reduce the incidence of the aneurysm altogether, giving researchers an unprecedented advantage in understanding that could better focus drug development efforts in humans.

"We are honored to be recognized for our deep learning approach that helped, in part, discover the underlying cause of thoracic aortic aneurysms," said Tom Chittenden, PhD, DPhil, PStat, Chief Data Science Officer, Genuity Science. "This class of AI methods is changing the drug development process by providing the means to identify causal molecular underpinnings of diseases. This has the potential to bring down drug discovery costs. It can also speed up development timelines and improve treatment options for rare and common diseases."

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Genuity Science as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring new ideas to life. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Genuity Science is a data, analytics and insights organization headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Reykjavik, Iceland. Genuity Science partners with global biopharma and life sciences companies to offer deep end-to-end drug target and biomarker discovery programs aimed at catalyzing precision health and improving the quality of life for patients around the world. Genuity's programs include population-scale, disease-specific data sourcing with detailed longitudinal clinical information, high-quality sequencing, a uniquely scalable genomic and clinical database architecture and tools for analyzing large datasets, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates an advanced CAP-accredited laboratory in Dublin, Ireland, and is deeply committed to responsible and compliant data stewardship across its global offices. For more information, see www.genuitysci.com.

