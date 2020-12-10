Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine directors nominated at its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders today. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, David M. Moffett, Thomas E. Moloney, Debra J. Perry, Robert P. Restrepo Jr. and James S. Riepe, while Karen E. Dyson was elected today as a new independent director. Lieutenant General Dyson, U.S. Army, Retired, 61, served as the Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management from August 2014 until her retirement in August 2017.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive compensation. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.

