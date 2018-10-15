Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For October 31st

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on October 30, 2018. A conference call will be held on October 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter's results. At this time, the company will report on business results and provide an update on strategic objectives, including the pending transaction with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Genworth's earnings release and third quarter financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth's conference call will be accessible via telephone and the Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth's October 31st conference call is 888 208.1820 or 323 794.2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 1069306. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http://investor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the call will be available at 888 203.1112 or 719 457.0820 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 1069306 through November 14, 2018. The webcast will also be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au.

