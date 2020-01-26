GENYOUth and Partner Sleep Number Announce Winners Of The Super Sleep Contest

The Super Sleep Contest was launched by Sleep Number and GENYOUth in October at a 100-Days-to-Kick-Off event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Students ages 13 and older who attend GENYOUth partner schools were asked to team up with an educator from their school to create a 90-second video that highlights what they can accomplish with quality sleep. Video entries were judged based on creativity, their authentic sleep message and audio/visual quality.

GENYOUth received entries from over 25 states. The winning students emphasized the importance of getting quality sleep each night, shared tips for removing sleep distractions from their rooms (e.g. blue light) and suggested creating and sticking to a regular sleep schedule. They also raised their voices about the benefits of a good night's sleep, including better focus, concentration and sports performance, while sharing information about the health risks associated with poor sleep. To view a selection of winning entries, visit http://newsroom.sleepnumber.com/superbowl.

Each of the 100 student winners will receive a Sleep Number 360 smart bed. In addition, their teachers will receive a Super Sleep Toolkit for their classrooms with educational resources provided by Sleep Number; the kits will impact 8,000 students in 25 states.

"Sleep Number is committed to improving the well-being of one million youth through better sleep by 2025," said Patrick Campion, Vice President of Marketing Planning and Brand Partnerships, Sleep Number. "Our Super Sleep Contest winners shared incredible ideas of how quality sleep can change their lives and lead to great things inside and out of the classroom. The enthusiasm we saw shows students nationwide are understanding the importance of quality sleep and how it relates to their overall health and well-being."

"Youth insights research conducted in partnership with Sleep Number found that less than 50 percent of teens across the country are getting enough sleep. Through their partnership with GENYOUth and our Fuel Up to Play 60 program, we have the opportunity to educate students about sleep health to ensure they can give 100 percent in all they do," said Alexis Glick, CEO, GENYOUth. "Quality sleep, good nutrition and physical activity are three essential pillars that support the development of healthy, high-achieving youth!"

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers by convening a network of private and public partners to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that bolster healthy, high-achieving students, schools and communities nationwide. As the largest in-school health and wellness program dedicated to creating healthier school communities, we believe that all students are change-agents who deserve the opportunity to identify and lead innovative solutions that positively impact nutrition, physical activity, and student success. GENYOUth has had Fuel Up to Play 60 and Adventure Capital programs in over 73,000 schools, reaching over 38 million students in nearly 10 years of operation. For more information about GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org.

About Sleep Number

As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number's mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 9 billion biometric data points every night and delivers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness. To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Fuel Up To Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) is a leading national in-school health and wellness program launched by the National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60's primary focus is to help schools meet their wellness goals and encourage youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains and lean protein foods) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Since its launch in 2009, more than 73,000 schools have enrolled in the program - that's three fourths of all schools in the United States - with the potential to reach more than 38 million kids. About a third of these schools are in large urban areas, where most at-risk kids reside (and have the most to gain from programs like Fuel Up to Play 60). Fuel Up to Play 60, is offered to all schools with students in grades K-12, at no cost.

