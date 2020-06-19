GEO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of The GEO Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or "the Company") (NYSE: GEO). Investors who purchased GEO securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/geo.

The investigation concerns whether GEO and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group's Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article reported details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas operated by GEO Group—which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group's response as "blundering" and reported "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility's efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without enforcing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased. On this news, GEO Group's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased GEO shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/geo. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

