Geo. W. Carver Debuts Collection Of Food & Beverage Products inspired by an American Icon and Food Scientist

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geo. W. Carver, the brand honoring groundbreaking food scientist George Washington Carver, is bringing its collection of snacks to consumers this spring and summer. The brand will feature snacks inspired by recipes and formulas developed by one of America's most famous scientists during his incredible career of advocacy for better nutrition. He explored recipes using peanuts, tomatoes, pecans, sweet potatoes, corn, vinegars, dry coffee and candy. Delivering familiar flavors with a message of individual dignity, humanity and heartland values, the snacks are destined to be a favorite for anyone seeking an alternative to larger, traditional snack brands.

"For decades George Washington Carver has been a symbol of American innovation," said Frank Cargle, Partner, Blue Bear Brands, the exclusive licensing agency brought on to secure licensing partnerships on behalf of the Geo. W. Carver brand. "With consumers expressing demand for healthier snacks and looking for ways to show their support for Black-owned brands, extending the George Washington Carver's legacy into the food & beverage sector was a logical step."

The debut of the Geo. W. Carver brand includes:

Pre-Bagged Nuts and Fruit: Peanuts, Pecans, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes;

Nut-Based Spreads: Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter and Hazelnut Butter, Fig Jam, Pistachio Spread;

Cookies: Biscotti, Shortbread, Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle;

Salty Snacks: Potato Chips, Sweet Potato Chips, Trail Mix, Peanut Butter Pretzels;

Condiments: Tomato Relish, Mustard, Peanut Chili Sauce;

"The story of George Washington Carver is uplifting. He's an enduring American treasure, all can celebrate," added Cargle.

Carver's story is one of self-determination and triumph in the face of adversity. Orphaned in childhood, he developed a keen interest in plants and flowers which would eventually lead him to Iowa State University, where he studied botany. He would go on to teach and conduct research at Tuskegee University for decades, traveling the world promoting agricultural and racial harmony. He won the admiration of President Roosevelt, his family and Henry Ford, who built a replica of Carver's birth cabin at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, as a tribute.

Geo. W. Carver products will be available at e-commerce outlets, grocery stores and retailers nationwide, this summer. For more information on Geo. W. Carver's full collection of products and licensing inquiries, prospective suppliers can contact the brand at https://www.geowcarver.com.

About Blue Bear Brands

Blue Bear Brands designs, develops and sells consumer products and services for both its own brands, and those of cultural significant people, places, brands and organizations. Blue Bear Brands was founded in 2014 as an e-commerce marketplaces and brand marketing consultancy Blue Bear's diverse team is a minority and female-owned and operated business.

