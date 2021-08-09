GeoArm Partners with Affirm to offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aug 9th, 2021 - GeoArm has entered into a partnership with Affirm to offer BNPL "Buy Now, Pay Later" directly on its website for do-it-yourself security customers to choose from during online checkout.

GeoArm Partners with Affirm to offer BNPL "Buy Now, Pay Later" options for DIY security market.

Shopping on GeoArm.com has got even easier with the addition of Affirm's consumer financing options. You can now choose to pay later for your purchase over $50 in monthly installments of 3, 6 or 12 months. Finally, you can finance all of your wireless security system, smart home automation, security camera and video doorbell equipment without the expensive upfront price barriers.

Here at GeoArm, we chose Affirm to partner with because they are widely regarded as the leading BNPL consumer financial provider in the United States. With Affirm, rest assured there is only a soft credit check that won't affect your credit score or show up on your credit report. Better yet, there are no late fees and no compounding interest!

By removing the upfront costs, GeoArm and Affirm together are disrupting the traditional home security market with flexible BNPL payments minus all the gimmicks. Just select the Affirm payment method on GeoArm's checkout page to pay later for your favorite brand name security equipment such as; 2GIG, Alarm.com, Alula, Qolsys, Resideo and more!

Related Images

geoarm-partners-with-affirm.png

GeoArm Partners with Affirm!

SOURCE GeoArm