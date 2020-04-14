Geocann's VESIsorb Cannabidiol Formulation Delivers Superior Pharmacokinetic Performance in Published Study

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocann is proud to announce that the peer-reviewed journal, Molecules, has published the results of a double-blind, cross-over study comparing the pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters of a broad-spectrum hemp extract formulated with VESIsorb® to that of the same broad-spectrum hemp extract combined with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Overall, the VESIsorb® formulation showed statistically significant improvements for all measured pharmacokinetic parameters, including maximal plasma CBD concentration (Cmax), area under the curve (AUC), and time to peak absorption (Tmax).

Marc Weder is the Chief Scientific Officer at Geocann and CEO and co-founder at Vesifact AG.

"It is well-known that CBD and cannabinoids, in general, show limited bioavailability due to their lipophilicity and extensive first-pass metabolism," said Marc Weder, Chief Scientific Officer. "The results of our study demonstrate VESIsorb® technology mitigated this effect and also significantly improved PK performance, compared to standard industry practices of combining MCT oil with broad-spectrum hemp extract in an effort to improve bioavailability. The VESIsorb® formulation delivered a significant 440% increase in Cmax, a 285% improvement in AUC, and a dramatically shorter Tmax of one hour versus three hours compared to the broad-spectrum hemp extract combined with MCT oil."

Geocann is well-recognized for its substantial investments in research in order to meet the needs of the marketplace. In addition to this PK study and the stability data for its products, further investments in new PK research projects are well underway, as well as toxicology studies needed to achieve self-affirmed GRAS status and plans for an application for Novel Food.

"The marketplace is full of misinformation about CBD and lacking in much needed credible supporting science," said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder. "Geocann has a keen focus and commitment to the safety, quality, and performance of our products to ensure we meet the needs of our brand partners and the consumers they serve."

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The company is strategically partnering with leading lifestyle brands that share a commitment to superior product safety, quality, and performance. The VESIsorb® drug delivery system has been successfully applied to a wide range of cannabis-based product applications, including soft gel and hard shell capsules, functional foods and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.

"As our unmatched IP portfolio and body of supporting scientific evidence continues to expand, we are grateful for the peerless reputation the company is receiving in the global marketplace," said Lopez. "Most importantly, Geocann is proud of the support we provide to the leading brands we serve, and nothing gives a brand a better advantage than a peer-reviewed published study showing their products work better than competitive offerings."

