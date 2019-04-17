Geochemical Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geochemical Services Market - Overview



Geochemical services refer to the study of origin, evolution, and distribution of chemical elements on earth that are contained in rock-forming minerals and products derived from these elements.Geochemical services for the mining industry consist of collection of samples, chemical analysis of samples, and interpretation of analytical results.



Increase in demand for metals and minerals is expected to be a major factor driving the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry during the forecast period.



This report analyzes and forecasts the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry.It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for geochemical services during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry.Porter's Five Forces model for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segment have been benchmarked based on their size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry by segmenting it in terms of service and type.In terms of service, the market has been classified into sample preparation, aqua regia digest, mixed acid digest, X-ray fluorescence, hydrogeochemistry, fire assay, and others (including carbon and sulfur analysis and mobile metal ion analysis).



In terms of type, the market has been bifurcated into laboratory based and in-field based.Service and type segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for geochemical services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides size (in terms of value) of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.The market value has been defined in US$ Mn.



Market numbers have been estimated based on service and type segments of the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry. Size of the global, regional, and country-level market has been provided.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry. Key players operating in the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry are Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, ALS Limited, Shiva Analyticals & Testing Laboratories India, Geochemic Ltd., Activation Laboratories Ltd., ACZ Laboratories, Inc., Alex Stewart International, and AGAT Laboratories Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.



The global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry has been segmented as follows:

Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Service



Sample Preparation

Aqua Regia Digest

Mixed Acid Digest

X-ray Fluorescence

Cyanide Leach

Hydrogeochemistry

Fire Assay

Others (including Carbon and Sulfur Analysis and Mobile Metal Ion Analysis)

Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type



Laboratory Based

In-field Based

Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Norway

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition levels

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions



