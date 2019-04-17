Geochemical Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 17, 2019, 16:16 ET
NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geochemical Services Market - Overview
Geochemical services refer to the study of origin, evolution, and distribution of chemical elements on earth that are contained in rock-forming minerals and products derived from these elements.Geochemical services for the mining industry consist of collection of samples, chemical analysis of samples, and interpretation of analytical results.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767876/?utm_source=PRN
Increase in demand for metals and minerals is expected to be a major factor driving the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry during the forecast period.
This report analyzes and forecasts the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry.It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for geochemical services during the forecast period.
The report also highlights opportunities for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional levels.
The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry.Porter's Five Forces model for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segment have been benchmarked based on their size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry by segmenting it in terms of service and type.In terms of service, the market has been classified into sample preparation, aqua regia digest, mixed acid digest, X-ray fluorescence, hydrogeochemistry, fire assay, and others (including carbon and sulfur analysis and mobile metal ion analysis).
In terms of type, the market has been bifurcated into laboratory based and in-field based.Service and type segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for geochemical services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides size (in terms of value) of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.The market value has been defined in US$ Mn.
Market numbers have been estimated based on service and type segments of the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry. Size of the global, regional, and country-level market has been provided.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry. Key players operating in the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry are Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, ALS Limited, Shiva Analyticals & Testing Laboratories India, Geochemic Ltd., Activation Laboratories Ltd., ACZ Laboratories, Inc., Alex Stewart International, and AGAT Laboratories Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.
The global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry has been segmented as follows:
Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Service
Sample Preparation
Aqua Regia Digest
Mixed Acid Digest
X-ray Fluorescence
Cyanide Leach
Hydrogeochemistry
Fire Assay
Others (including Carbon and Sulfur Analysis and Mobile Metal Ion Analysis)
Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type
Laboratory Based
In-field Based
Global Geochemical Service Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Norway
Italy
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Australia
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the global geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
List of key developments made by major players in the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry
List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the geochemical services market for mineral & mining industry at global, regional, and country levels
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition levels
Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767876/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article