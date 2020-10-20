Geoff Bryce Named President of SOICA

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Downey & Lenkov capital member Geoff Bryce has been appointed President of the Society of Illinois Construction Attorneys (SOICA).

SOICA recognizes Illinois lawyers who are distinguished for their skill, experience and professional conduct in the practice of construction law. Members discuss social and economic forces affecting the construction industry, as well as laws that underlie construction processes. The preeminent organization is an invitation-only membership. Attorneys must be nominated to join, and have practiced construction law for at least 10 years. Geoff previously served as vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Geoff is recognized throughout the construction industry as a Super Lawyer and Leading Lawyersm for his work in construction and commercial litigation, toxic torts defense, personal injury defense and professional malpractice defense. Geoff's leadership was instrumental in securing the firm's selection as one of Construction Executive magazine's Top 50 Construction Law Firms.

In addition to being named President, Geoff also serves on SOICA's Steering Committee, Construction Insurance Committee, Membership Committee and Publications & Seminar Committee. Bryce Downey & Lenkov is proud to have the largest concentration of SOICA members, with eight members.

Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC is a full-service law firm of experienced business counselors and accomplished trial lawyers. With offices in Chicago and Schererville, IN, the firm serves clients' needs with a regional concentration while maintaining a national practice. The firm provides counseling and representation in appellate law, business, condominium law, construction, entertainment, general liability, healthcare, insurance, intellectual property, labor & employment, products liability, professional liability, real estate, transportation and workers' compensation.

