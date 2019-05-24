Geoff Duda joins Teleios Commodities as Managing Partner

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Commodities, LLC ("Teleios") announced today a new addition to their Executive Team.

According to Brandon Schwertner, Teleios' Founder and Managing Partner, "We are fortunate to have someone of Geoff Duda's caliber and experience join the Teleios team. We are excited about the numerous commercial opportunities that exist for our platform and capabilities. Duda's long track record of unlocking value in a variety of business settings, from start-ups to turn-arounds to M&A will be invaluable as we position our platform, products and services to meet the needs of our clients. As a member of the Executive Team, we also look forward to the leadership that Geoff will provide as we continue to build our company, our capabilities and our culture."

"I am honored to be able to join the Teleios Team," said Duda. "I believe that the Teleios platform and capabilities are unique and have broad application to a variety of retail energy industry market participants. As the energy industry continues to evolve spurred by emerging innovation and risk considerations, I believe Teleios is in a position to provide necessary transparency and insight that will help stakeholders both add and manage value."

As a retail energy executive, Geoff has managed $750M+ P&L's for both residential and C&I enterprises, led integration efforts for over $500 million in retail energy business acquisitions and held other C-Level functional roles. Duda received a BS Degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Ohio State University, a Juris Doctor from Capital University and a Masters in Financial Economics from Ohio University.

About Teleios Commodities

Teleios Commodities is a fully capitalized operating company focused on the intersection of utilities and technology. We deliver state of the art systems and solutions to the retail and wholesale gas and power marketplace, based upon years of operating in the space and our proprietary technology. By integrating multiple market and commodity services, technologies and access, we provide solutions to enable cost-efficient, cutting-edge energy decisions and help you keep pace with today's ever-changing marketplace.

http://teleioscommodities.com/

