Geographic Information System Analytics Market | $ 13.21 mn Incremental Growth from 2021 to 2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the segmentation by end-user, retail, and real estate segment has been significant in the market.

The geographic information system analytics market has the potential to grow by USD 13.21 million during 2021-2025

Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the top players in the market.

Increased demand for new mobile GIS sensor platforms is the key market driver for the geographic information system analytics market.

Retrieving correct data from multiple data sources may hamper the geographic information system analytics market.

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. The need for efficient land management will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the need for heavy investments for setting up GIS stations & accessing data sources are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Retail And Real Estate



Government And Utilities



Telecom



Manufacturing And Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The geographic information system analytics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing need for real-time data capture as one of the prime reasons driving the Geographic Information System Analytics Market growth during the next few years.





Geographic Information System Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist geographic information system analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geographic information system analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geographic information system analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geographic information system analytics market vendors.

Geographic Information System Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 13.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-target Navigation Tech Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

