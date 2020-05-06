Geomembranes Market Study 2020-2025: Global Analysis by Raw Material, Manufacturing Process, Application and Region
DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geomembranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geomembranes market reached a value of US$ 2.8 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 4.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025.
The growing mining and construction industries, along with the growing requirement for waste management systems across the globe, are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Geomembrane liners are extensively used for preventing water from seeping into landfills, thus further preventing the process of biodegradation and decomposition of the waste.
Furthermore, significant infrastructural development across the globe, especially in emerging nations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, these membranes are utilized during the construction of roads, highways and bridges as they bind the soil together under asphalt layovers and increase the overall lifespan of the road. Additionally, the development of innovative product variants designed specifically to restrict the flow of naturally occurring gases and various volatile organic compounds is also favoring the market growth.
Other factors, including the increasing product adoption by the mining industry, implementation of favorable government policies promoting environmental conservation and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agru America, Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co., Atarfil SL, Carlisle Syntec Inc., Carthage Mills, CETCO, Colorado Lining International Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Geofabrics, GSE Environmental Inc., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Naue GmbH, Nilex Inc,. Plastika Kritis S.A., Solmax International, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global geomembranes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global geomembranes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global geomembranes market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Geomembranes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
6.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.4 Polypropylene (PP)
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
7.1 Blown Film
7.2 Calendering
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Mining
8.2 Waste Management
8.3 Water Management
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Agru America
- Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co.
- Atarfil S.L.
- Carlisle Syntec Inc.
- Carthage Mills
- CETCO
- Colorado Lining International Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Geofabrics
- GSE Environmental Inc.
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
- Naue GmbH
- Nilex Inc.
- Plastika Kritis S.A.
- Solmax International
