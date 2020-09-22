Geometric Medical Announces Rebranding and Launch of New Website

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometric Medical, a global-leading high-end medical animation and scientific video production company, unveils its company rebranding and has launched its new, full-featured website www.geometricmedical.com

Formerly called Polygon Medical Animation, the company will now be known as GEOMETRIC MEDICAL, marking the next era of a design company that has been successfully helping medical science and health brands with creative capabilities and design strategies.

"Our name is based upon the geometric shapes that structure life. These shapes act as the foundation for the art we create, combining together to form a greater picture. It is a name that reflects our exceptional team working together to form something extra special and new. It reflects our values, culture, goals, and defines how we streamline our services globally," said Leslie Dalisay, Managing Director. "The new website captures our capabilities, experience, key competencies in animation, digital media, and content, and our dedication to our global clients."

Central to the new identity, Geometric Medical's outstanding creative work and design discipline is authentic, relevant, transformative and adds greater value in the fields of scientific research, medical education, technology, and healthcare campaigns.

The new website features:

Geometric Medical's latest medical animation showreel (www.geometricmedical.com/showreel), showcasing high-end work produced in the fields of medicine, science, technology, healthcare and medical marketing communications.

Expanded, more extensive and detailed case studies highlighting notable client work across multiple design discipline.

Scientific exploration and 3D visualization of COVID-19 based on the latest available research.

About Geometric Medical:

Geometric Medical is the high-end mode of action 3D medical animation, scientific visualisation + digital design company for pharmaceutical and scientific healthcare communications worldwide. With more than 40+ years combined experience, Geometric Medical brings together a high level of expertise and skills in creating and producing award-winning and successful scientific work for medical and healthcare companies and organizations of all sizes.

Website: https://www.geometricmedical.com

