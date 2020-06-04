Geometric Results Inc. (GRI) announces new Chief Executive Officer

DETROIT, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), the leading independent MSP with over 25 years of contingent workforce experience, announced that Mike Wachholz has been appointed as CEO - US and Board Member. Fred Minturn, Group CEO and Executive Chairman, commented, "We are thrilled to have Mike join the GRI team and bring with him over 13 years of VMS technology and MSP services executive leadership experience in the contingent workforce industry. Building on the success of GRI's current leadership team, Mike's track record of leading high performing teams serving many of the globe's most recognized brands will help us innovate the delivery of the very best talent, thought leadership and customer service possible."

"I am honored to join our industry leading contingent workforce team and the GRI experts behind these solutions who have been recognized by industry practitioners across the globe," said Wachholz. "I have always placed tremendous value on customer partnerships, and I know that GRI will continue to focus on this significant principle. I am committed to building upon the trusted advisor role of GRI to bring the highest levels of service and satisfaction to our customers."

As the world's largest independent MSP provider, GRI is not a subsidiary of, or owned by, a staffing or technology provider. GRI's 'independent' position means that we advise on and implement the solutions that are in our clients' best interests – ensuring that the most cost effective and value-driven solutions are extended to our customers. The combined vast experience in implementing VMS solutions and delivering MSP services across various industry verticals places GRI as a leader in the workforce solutions space.

"Having Mike join us will allow me to focus more of my time on advancing our team's high-quality service delivery model enabling our clients to better leverage the full capabilities of GRI," said Brendan Walsh, President, Americas. "We will accelerate the digitization of our operations and client programs, and further drive innovation and optimization to our customer partners," added Walsh.

About GRI

Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI) is a subsidiary of MSX International and a Bain Capital portfolio company. For over two decades, we have provided Global 1000 companies with cost-effective, value-driven solutions to drive visibility, cost savings, proactive sourcing of talent, market intelligence, superior supplier engagement and SOW management. GRI's independent MSP position allows us to customize solutions that are in the best interest of clients. Our contingent workforce experts provide companies with the best VMS technology, staffing providers, payrolling independent contractor compliance providers, direct sourcing, and diversity providers. Managing over $6 billion in contingent workforce spend, we are proud to be the leader in non-employee workforce solutions, services, and strategies, serving over 200 global clients in more than 70 countries.

