BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoProtein plans to expand sales of its GeoProtein bar throughout the United States in 2019.

GeoProtein's signature product, the Cookie Dough Prebiotic Protein Bar, contains 20 grams of all-natural protein made from 100 percent whole foods with no artificial ingredients. The bar, which only contains 6 grams of sugar and just 2 grams of saturated fat, is also gluten-free and a good source of fiber.

"I wasn't happy with the choices of protein bars when I looked for one to buy," said Corey Nobile, CEO and founder of GeoProtein, Inc., which is based in North Andover, MA. "There wasn't a consistently good brand that offered good-tasting bars with sound nutrition."

Corey, age 18, decided to develop a winning protein bar that could reach young people on a widespread level.

"It's like everything's lining up perfectly," said Nick Oliveri, Corey's business partner and COO of GeoProtein. "We are prepared to stack our bars against any of the leading brands. We win every metric and every taste comparison."

DrPhoenyx.com provides guidelines for choosing a protein bar:

Make sure you get more protein than carbs. Look at the source for protein, such as whey isolates. Check the sugar count and total carbs (you can have more carbs if you are eating the bar after working out). Check the fat content. Make sure the bar has at least 6 grams of fiber. Check total calories if you are on a diet.

"GeoProtein bars meet or exceed these requirements. GeoProtein was formed because of the gaps in the market, making it the best on shelves today," Nobile said.

The GeoProtein bar, which in 2019 will expand its reach throughout the United States, India, Israel, and Europe, has double the protein and fiber than many of the leading brands. GeoProtein offers three flavors of Prebiotic Protein bars – wedding cake, cookie dough, and blueberry muffin.

Along with that, GeoProtein is ready to roll out a solution for a larger market with its new vegan vitality bar. It features less protein, blue agave, has a low-glycemic index, and is gluten-free. It is the perfect option for those with sugar sensitivity or many dietary restrictions.

For more information, visit GeoProtein's website.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE GeoProtein

