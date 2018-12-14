George A. Williams, M.D., Begins Term as 2019 President of the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Dr. Williams previously served on Academy education and health policy committees, as Secretary for Federal Affairs, and as an Academy Trustee-at-Large. Throughout his service, Dr. Williams has brought authority and passion to the Academy's patient-centered approach to healthcare legislation and policy. As a result, Dr. Williams is sought after by federal officials for his ability to explain how policies affect the patient-physician relationship and pathways to care.

In 2018, he testified before the U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee about ophthalmology's critical need to access compounded treatments. The government dropped its controversial policy, in part due to Dr. Williams' testimony. He regularly leads meetings with Medicare's highest-ranking policymakers to discuss reimbursement and regulatory issues.

"The future of ophthalmology has never been more promising or challenging," said Dr. Williams. "As health care consumes an increasing proportion of our economy, there is consensus that new models of health care delivery are required for a transition to value-based care. While everyone agrees with this principle, the devil is in the details. I will continue to do all that I can to ensure new proposals are patient-centered and medically sound."

Dr. Williams is Department of Ophthalmology chair and director of the Beaumont Eye Institute at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is also professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and a partner with Associated Retinal Consultants. Dr. Williams has published more than 250 articles and book chapters in the field of vitreoretinal surgery. He has participated as principal investigator or co-investigator in more than 20 clinical trials sponsored by the National Eye Institute and industry.

He is a recipient of the Academy's Special Recognition Award, the Secretariat Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award. An Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, he completed his ophthalmology residency and fellowship in vitreoretinal surgery at the Eye Institute of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology



The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

SOURCE American Academy of Ophthalmology

Related Links

http://www.aao.org

