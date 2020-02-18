George "Bud" Hoffman joins Family Wealth and Estate Planning Practice Group at Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP
Feb 18, 2020, 10:33 ET
DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP is pleased to announce that George "Bud" Hoffman has joined their family wealth and estate planning practice group. "We are delighted that Bud has joined CPM as a full-time Of Counsel in the Family Wealth and Estate Planning Group. Some of our attorneys have known and worked with Bud, professionally and otherwise, for many years, and know him to be an outstanding attorney who will enhance CPM's professional depth and client base," said CPM Partner, Alan K. Veatch.
Bud graduated from Capital University Law School in 1979 after attending Ohio Wesleyan University. Admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1979, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in 1980, and the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, Bud is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale Hubbell, and now practices primarily as a trusts and estates attorney. He also has substantial experience in real estate and closely held business matters.
A member of the Columbus and Ohio State Bar Associations, Bud is a past chair of the CBA Probate Law Committee, served ten years on the CBA Admissions Committee and has lectured extensively on various probate and tax matters. He is a member of the Westerville Rotary Club, Lawyers Club of Columbus, the Order of Symposiarchs, and Church of the Messiah in Westerville.
Before joining Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP, Bud was an associate and partner in two local firms until 1994, when he opened his solo practice in Gahanna, where he has practiced until the current time. Bud and his wife Debbie live in Westerville and have a son who lives nearby in Sunbury. Bud will be based and working out of our Dublin office.
For over 50 years Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has concentrated on responsively serving the legal and business needs of Central Ohio businesses and their owners and executives. The attorneys at Carlile Patchen & Murphy provide skilled guidance in the areas of Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities, and Insurance.
