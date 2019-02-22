MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Michael Varkarakis, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon at his Private Practice.

George Michael Varkarakis, MD

With over 21 years of experience in his field, Dr. George M. Varkarakis is an award-winning Plastic Surgeon in Miami, Florida. He is an active editorial board member and peer-reviewer for key medical journals. Utilizing a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments of the face, breast, and body, Dr. Varkarakis specializes in Facelifts, Browlifts with eyelid surgery, Fat grafting, Skin cancer reconstruction, Bone and soft tissue reconstruction, Regeneration of stem cells, and craniofacial plastic surgery.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Varkarakis graduated from the University of Athens and is board certified in Plastic Surgery and Craniofacial Surgery.

To further his professional development, Dr. Varkarakis is affiliated with the American Society of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

