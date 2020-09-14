George Socha, Co-Founder of the EDRM and Premier eDiscovery Expert, Joins Reveal

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, a global eDiscovery technology company, today announced that George Socha, co-founder of EDRM, has joined Reveal as Senior Vice President of Brand Awareness. With his unrivaled expertise, Socha will help guide development of the product roadmap and will consult with Reveal customers on effective deployment of legal technology.

"This is a really exciting time to be a part of Reveal," said Socha. "With the acquisition of NexLP, Reveal is at the very forefront of the next generation of legal technology. I am thrilled to play a role in the industry adoption of AI-powered technology and communicate the value Reveal's eDiscovery platform brings to legal, risk and compliance professionals worldwide."

In 2005, Socha co-founded the Electronic eDiscovery Reference Model (EDRM), whose frameworks and content have empowered a generation of professionals. The EDRM framework served as the foundation of the entire industry, with platforms, processes, and practices built around it by corporations, governmental entities, law firms, and service and software providers on six continents and in every industry.

Socha has worked for over three decades as a lawyer, advisor and court-approved expert. He has guided clients through virtually every facet of eDiscovery from the earliest efforts at effectively governing information through the persuasive presentation of electronically stored information in court.

"Our market trusts and relies on the expertise of George, both for his involvement in creating the EDRM and his leadership and influence in where the industry is headed," said Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. "The visibility George brings is critical as Reveal continues to innovate and deliver groundbreaking legal technology."

The addition of George Socha to Reveal is the latest announcement from the high-growth legal technology company. In August 2020, Reveal announced the acquisition of NexLP, the leading artificial intelligence software in the legal industry.

About Reveal Data Corporation

Reveal is the only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal clients include law firms, Fortune 500 companies, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

