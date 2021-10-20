George Stieglitz - Century Fasteners Corp. Co-Founder and Fastener Industry Trailblazer, Dies

ELMHURST, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is saddened by the recent passing of their Co-Founder and CEO, George Stieglitz. He was 90 years old.



About George Stieglitz

Before co-founding Century Fasteners in 1955, George honorably served our country in the Korean War as an U.S. Army Medic. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and earned the following awards: Combat Medic Badge, Korean Service Metal with two Bronze Stars, UN Service Metal and the National Defense Service Metal.



Early on, George helped to refocus the company from manufacturing to distribution. The first branch was in Charlotte, NC, followed closely by Tampa, Fl. and several other locations including offshore warehouses in Puerto Rico and Mexico. In addition, George was instrumental in developing inventory management programs and strong supplier relationships that continued to grow the company. George and his business partner, Jack Schlegel, were both humbled and amazed by the growth of the company and by the quality of people who contributed to its success.



George was an innovator, hero, a gentleman, and his dedication toward his employees, customers and suppliers will forever be the foundation of Century Fasteners Corp.



About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



