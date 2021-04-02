Georgia Bio Awards 2021 Golden Helix to VERO Biotech for Best Deal of the Year Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized by Georgia Bio for our senior secured funding from Runway Growth Capital," said Brent V. Furse, CEO and President, VERO Biotech. "The confidence that Georgia Bio and Runway Growth Capital have placed in VERO Biotech is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire company to develop and bring innovative delivery systems to those suffering from cardio-pulmonary diseases."

Now in its 23rd year, the Golden Helix Award winners showcase the best in innovation and leadership in Georgia's community. Georgia Bio presents awards to individuals and companies in nine categories: Industry Growth; Lifetime Achievement; Deals of the Year; Community; Innovation; Emerging Leader; Biotech Teacher of the Year; Legislator of the Year; and the Metro Atlanta Chamber sponsored Phoenix Award. Winners are some of Georgia's hardest working innovators and entrepreneurs producing advanced medicines, diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care.

About VERO Biotech LLC

VERO Biotech LLC (formerly known as GeNO LLC) is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of next-generation products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a variety of pulmonary and cardiac diseases.

VERO Biotech LLC is dedicated to improving the lives of patients by leading the development of innovative technologies for inhaled nitric oxide delivery in the acute care hospital setting and beyond, wherever inhaled nitric oxide treatment is needed.

For information, please visit www.vero-biotech.com or contact Ray Russo at [email protected] or (908) 313-7172.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $50 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

About Georgia Bio (GaBio)

Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state's life science advocacy and business leadership industry association whose members include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and other business organizations involved in the development of life sciences related products and services. GaBio works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow Georgia's life sciences economy. Visit GaBio at www.gabio.org, and follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Georgia Bio is a division of the Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI), a 501(c)(3) organization that was launched in January 2020 to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. Visit CGHI at www.innovateglobalhealth.org.

Contact: Ray Russo (908) 313-7172

[email protected]

SOURCE VERO Biotech LLC

