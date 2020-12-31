Georgia Companies Join A Day for Democracy Initiative and Pledge to Help Their Employees Vote

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Day for Democracy today announced that AMB Sports & Entertainment (AMBSE) and The Coca-Cola Company joined the non-partisan civic engagement initiative. In taking the pledge, AMBSE and Coca-Cola committed to supporting their employees' right to vote, including in the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.

In taking the pledge, AMBSE and Coca-Cola joined a coalition of top-ranked firms across the U.S. in industries ranging from finance, real estate and construction, venture capital and higher education, to entertainment, hospitality and health care. In all, more than 390 companies representing almost 1.8 million employees have taken the A Day for Democracy pledge. The AMBSE portfolio includes the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Coca-Cola's global headquarters is located in Atlanta, where the company was founded in 1886.

"Business leaders in Georgia have a role to play when it comes to building trust in our democratic institutions and increasing voter turnout, whether that means giving their employees time off to vote or giving them access to helpful voter resources," said Peter Palandjian, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, who founded the coalition. "Special elections typically have lower turnout than regular elections, which is why I'm proud that so many business leaders with operations in Georgia are making sure that their employees can exercise their right to vote in the upcoming special elections."

Launched in August 2020, A Day for Democracy is a non-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and quickly grew into a nationwide movement. More information about A Day for Democracy, a list of voter resources, and the full list of companies joining the initiative can be found on the website: www.aDayforDemocracy.com.

Election Day for Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs is Tuesday, January 5th. Georgia voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page for information on polling sites and hours, as well as their respective county's board of elections site for absentee ballot drop off locations.

About A Day for Democracy:

A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation in the U.S. In taking the pledge, these leaders are committing to take action to give employees time off to vote, and/or to help workers register and access their right to vote – in local, state and national elections – on their terms, whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts.

To learn more, and to join CEOs across the U.S. in taking this pledge, visit www.aDayforDemocracy.com.

