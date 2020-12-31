Georgia Companies Join A Day for Democracy Initiative and Pledge to Help Their Employees Vote
Dec 31, 2020, 09:28 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Day for Democracy today announced that AMB Sports & Entertainment (AMBSE) and The Coca-Cola Company joined the non-partisan civic engagement initiative. In taking the pledge, AMBSE and Coca-Cola committed to supporting their employees' right to vote, including in the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia.
In taking the pledge, AMBSE and Coca-Cola joined a coalition of top-ranked firms across the U.S. in industries ranging from finance, real estate and construction, venture capital and higher education, to entertainment, hospitality and health care. In all, more than 390 companies representing almost 1.8 million employees have taken the A Day for Democracy pledge. The AMBSE portfolio includes the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Coca-Cola's global headquarters is located in Atlanta, where the company was founded in 1886.
"Business leaders in Georgia have a role to play when it comes to building trust in our democratic institutions and increasing voter turnout, whether that means giving their employees time off to vote or giving them access to helpful voter resources," said Peter Palandjian, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, who founded the coalition. "Special elections typically have lower turnout than regular elections, which is why I'm proud that so many business leaders with operations in Georgia are making sure that their employees can exercise their right to vote in the upcoming special elections."
Launched in August 2020, A Day for Democracy is a non-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts and quickly grew into a nationwide movement. More information about A Day for Democracy, a list of voter resources, and the full list of companies joining the initiative can be found on the website: www.aDayforDemocracy.com.
Election Day for Georgia's two U.S. Senate runoffs is Tuesday, January 5th. Georgia voters can visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page for information on polling sites and hours, as well as their respective county's board of elections site for absentee ballot drop off locations.
The full list of A Day for Democracy pledge participants includes:
13th Chamber Inc.
13th Floor Investments
2120 Creative
4DWN Project
Acropolis Advisors
AEW
AIS
Akili Interactive Labs
Akwyar
Alan Biller and Associates
Allison Outdoor, LLC
AllTrails
Alternative Compassion Services
AMB Sports + Entertainment
Amblin Partners
American Federation of Teachers
American Realty
AMG
Analog Devices
Arabesque Systematic USA
Archer, Byington, Glennon & Levine LLP
Ares Management
Armstrong Flooring
Artemis Ward
Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts (AICUM)
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Autodesk
Aviation Portfolio, LLC
Bain & Co
Bain Capital
Bank of America
Baron Capital
Barsam Vision Care
Beacon Health Options
Belmont Hill School
Berklee College of Music
Big Night Entertainment Group
Bleiweiss Communications Inc. (BCI)
Bliant Specialty Hospital
Blockchange Ventures
Blue Creek Pictures
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Rock Advisory
bluebird bio
Blueport
Bob's Discount Furniture
Boston Capital
Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation
Boston Children's Hospital
Boston Diva Productions
Boston Global Investors
Boston Globe
Boston Properties
Boston Red Sox
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Boston Urban Hospitality
Bottom Line
Boyd Technologies
Bradley & Associates
Breach Managers Inc.
Bridges Health Partners
Brigham Health
Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Brown Rudnick LLP
Bubbabros, Inc.
Burns & Levinson
Button
BXP Boston Properties
C2Sense
Cambridge Associates
Cambridge Innovation Center
Cambridge Savings Bank
Cambridge Trust Company
Carousel Motor Group
Carpenter & Company, Inc.
Carrington Park Apartments
Cartica Management
Ceres
Charlesbank Capital Partners
Citizens Energy Corporation
City of Boston
Cleary Insurance
Cohasset Tennis Club
ComplySci
Connors Family Office
Consigli
Contributor Development Partnership (CDP)
Cornerstone Restaurant Group
CORPaTH
Cradles to Crayons
Cubby Oil & Energy
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman Concepts
CyberGrants
Dana Farber Cancer Institute
Darmiyan
Deep Blue Integration
Dell Technologies
Derby Management
Development Strategy Consultants
Deywoss One LLC
Druker Company
Duet
Eastern Bank
Eaton Vance
EconoFact
Ellevation Education
Ellis Partners
Empower Retirement
Entertain Impact
Esplanade Association
Essex Builders Corp.
Etiometry
Eureka Casino Resort
Eversource Energy
EY
Facing History and Ourselves
Fidelity Investments
Financial Recovery Technologies
Finegold Alexander Architects
Firefly Health
FischTank PR
Florida Virtual Bookkeeper
For Futuring
Ford Foundation
Frazier Healthcare Partners
Fuze
Galluccio & Watson, LLP
Garden Remedies
Gass Weber Mullins
Gilbert & Sackman
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Giulia, Inc.
Go Media
Golden State Medical
GoodCities
Goodwin
goop
Graves Hospitality
Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce
Greater Manchester Chamber
Greer LLC
Hand Surgery PC
Harvard University
Health Resources in Action
Hemenway & Barnes, LLP
Hexagon Properties
Highland Capital Partners
Hill Holliday
Hourglass Wine Company
HubSpot
IBEW Local 103
Idea Grove
il Casale & The Wellington
inSegment
Inside Corporate Learning
InsideOut Sports and Entertainment
Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)
Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)
Intercontinental Managment
Intercontinental Real Estate
International Brotherhood of Teamsters
International Tennis Hall of Fame
International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (IUBAC)
Investment Performance Services, LLC
Iora Health
Ischia
Jackrabbit Design
Jacob Shwirtz
JB Hudson Jewelers
K-LER Cattle
K&L Management
K1 Investment Management
Kearney Capital, LLC
Kestra Financial
Keyser Public Strategies
KPMG
Lamont, Hanley & Associates
Lamont, Hanley & Associates
Lately
Lautec US Inc
Leader Bank
Leadership Now Project
Leggat McCall Properties
Leon and Co
Lerrag's Clan Publishing
Lesley University
LineVision
Litmus
Live365
Livius Tutoring
LNK Partners
Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy (LAANE)
Lucky Strike Entertainment
Major League Baseball
Marcum LLP
Marcus Partners
Margulies Perruzzi
Marine Home Center
Maroun Landscaping
Mass General Brigham
Massachusetts Bankers Association
Massachusetts Business Roundtable
Massachusetts General Hospital
MassBio
MassChallenge
MassTLC
Matrix Medical Network
Mavrck
Mayor John H. Agenbroad, City of Springboro, OH
McLane Middleton
MedData
Medidata
Meketa Investment Group
Mental Heart
MENTOR
meQuilibrium
Merchants Fleet
Metropolitan Planning Council
Michael Mailer Films
MIDIOR Consulting
Mikva Challenge
Milton's Distributing
Mimecast
MITRE
Mosaic Global Partners
Mount Vernon Company
Murgen Croaker Productions
Murphy & King, P.C
mxHero Inc.
MyWellBeing
NAIOP Massachusetts
National Grid
Nauset Strategies
NC Global Education
NCPERS
NEPC
NESN
New Balance
New Boston Fund
New England Venture Capital Association
New Hampshire Public Radio
Newton-Wellesley Hospital
NewVantage Parners
Nickerson
Nordstrom
North Shore Medical Center
Northeast Capital Fund II
Northfield Medical
NorthMarq
Northwell Health
Nova Media, Inc.
Novanta
Nutter
O'Neill and Associates
Omidyar Network
Oneida Nation Enterprises
OpAns
Open Society Foundation
Pac-12 Conference
Pan-Mass Challenge
Paradigm Properties
Parata Systems
Pastori | Krans, PLLC
Pearlmark
PHDouglas & Associates
Plum Alley
Plum Alley
Pohlad Companies
Poxy Clinical
Procurated
Project D.E.E.P.
Purple Heart Foundation
Putnam Investments
Qlik
Rapid7
Recognize Partners LLC
Regan Associates
RFPIO
Rho Capital
Risk Strategies
Robert Dinerman
Rock Solid Solutions
Root Captial
Rue Gilt Groupe
RxMx
Saltwater Collective
Samuels & Associates
Saunders Hotel Group
SCAN Health Plan
Schroders North America
Segal Marco Advisors
Segall Bryant & Hamill
Seven Letter
Seven Letter Labs
Shapiro Foundation
Sisu Investment Partners
Six Angels Midwifery
Six/Ten LLC
SixPlus
Smarsh
SMMA
Social Finance
Socure
Southern New Hampshire University
Squam Lakes Conservation Society
SquashBusters
STAG Industrial
Staples Inc.
Starwood Capital Group
State Street Corp.
Straight Wharf Restaurant
Studio SC Design
Suffolk Construction
Sundance Institute
Surdna Foundation
Sustainable Harvest
SV, LLC
Swift Current Energy
Synchrono Group
Tableau
Taconic Capital
Tamara Mellon
Teley-vision
Tenacity
Tendo Communications
The Boston Celtics
The Boston Foundation
The Bulfinch Cos.
The Bulfinch Group
The Campaign Workshop
The Castle Group
The Clubhouse Network
The Coca-Cola Company
The Davis Companies
The Exchange
The Fallon Company
The Grail Law Firm
The HYM Investment Group
The Minnesota Twins
The Mishra Group
The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy
The Shapiro Foundation
The3PointFoundation
Thomas H. Lee Partners
TiE Boston
Trans National Group
TRB Advisors
Trinity Group
TruAmerica Multifamily
Tufts Health Plan
Tufts University, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life
Ubiquitous Productions
UFCW 8 Golden State
UFCW Local 1996
UFCW Local 99
UNITE HERE
UNITE HERE Local 11
UNITE HERE Local 26
United Derm Partners
United Dynamics
United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union
United Properties
United South End Settlements
Universal Tennis
V2M Capital
Vanguard Group
Vantage Property Investors
Vast Capital Management
VDA
Verdad Advisers
Verisys
Vesta Corporation
VillagePlan
Virtual
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
Vote to Push Play
Washington Capital Management
Waterville Consulting
Wayfair
WBUR
WEDÜ
Weena and Spook Inc.
Wellness Workdays
Wells Fargo
Willig, Williams & Davidson
Wind River Holdings
WindSail Capital Group
Worcester Red Sox
Year Up
YG Consulting
ZSuite Technologies
About A Day for Democracy:
A Day for Democracy is a NON-partisan initiative founded by CEOs to encourage employers across the U.S. to take a pledge to help increase voter participation in the U.S. In taking the pledge, these leaders are committing to take action to give employees time off to vote, and/or to help workers register and access their right to vote – in local, state and national elections – on their terms, whether at polling locations or from the safety of their own home. The initiative was founded in Boston, Massachusetts.
To learn more, and to join CEOs across the U.S. in taking this pledge, visit www.aDayforDemocracy.com.
SOURCE A Day for Democracy