Georgia Credit Unions Committing to "People Helping People" During This Crisis

DULUTH, Ga., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation and world continues to combat COVID-19, credit unions in Florida, Georgia and Alabama are thinking outside the box to advance the credit union motto of "people helping people."

"While this pandemic is unprecedented, credit unions are always ready to assist their members and communities during times of trouble. 'People helping people,' this is what they do," explains Patrick La Pine, CEO of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU). "We have heard from many of our credit unions about the extra miles they're going to assist their members by offering skip-a-pay programs, fee waivers, low-interest lending options and more."

Credit unions are fundraising for food shelters, offering free financial wellness resources, donating meals to COVID-19 front-line workers and donating millions in other relief efforts. Several LSCU affiliated credit unions are giving back to their communities by providing their staff with $25 per employee to carry out a good deed in their community. This initiative was started by Tallahassee-based First Commerce Credit Union and others have now joined the cause. The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) has jumped on board to double the impact of this initiative through the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge.

How does the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge work?

"The request for participation was sent to all LSCU credit unions. The participating credit unions commit at least $25 per employee. The employee will use the $25 to carry out a good deed in their community while supporting a local business of their choice and this can be done while adhering to social distancing protocols," explains La Pine. "Then, to double the impact, the Foundation will match up to $25 per employee for participating credit unions and grant that sum to make an additional impact in their community by making a donation to a charitable cause."

You can learn more about the #CreditUnionsCareChallenge here.

For more details about what credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia are doing to give back to their communities, click here.

