Georgia Dental Association Names 2019 Legislator Of The Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Senator Larry Walker, III (R-Perry) has been named the Georgia Dental Association's (GDA) 2019 Legislator of the Year.

Dr. Richard Weinman presents the Georgia Dental Association 2019 Legislator of the Year award to Georgia Senator Larry Walker, III.

Each year, GDA recognizes a distinguished member of the Georgia General Assembly for his or her efforts in advocating for sustainable oral health initiatives, protecting patient safety and promoting the dental profession. In 2019, Sen. Walker sponsored the GDA's legislation requiring Georgia's health and dental insurers to identify the Georgia insurance plans regulated by state law (non-ERISA plans). Senate Bill 142, which went into effect in 2020, will provide much needed transparency for patients, providers and state regulators and will help enforce Georgia's insurance laws.

"Sen. Walker's role as the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 142 was instrumental in the passage of our insurance transparency legislation in 2019. We commend and thank him for his commitment to our advocacy efforts and the patients of this state," said GDA Executive Director, Frank J. Capaldo.

Sen. Walker was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2015 and represents District 20, which includes the citizens of Bleckley, Houston, Laurens and Pulaski counties. He serves as Caucus Vice-Chairman for the Republican Party in the State Senate. He is a member of the Health and Human Services, Insurance and Labor, Appropriations, and Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committees. Sen. Walker is also an ex-officio member of the Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security and Rules Committees.

