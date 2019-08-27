Georgia Diesel Genset Market 2019-2025: Market Forecast by kVA Rating, Applications, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Georgia Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Georgia diesel generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-25F.

The construction sector in Georgia is rising rapidly owing to several major construction projects, such as Twin Tower, Metro City 2 and several others in the pipeline. Additionally, the influx of huge investment would lead to the growth of construction activities in several sectors such as residential, industrial and the reconstruction of roads would further boost the demand for diesel gensets in the construction domain in the country over the coming years.



Medium kVA rating diesel generators acquired the maximum revenue share in the overall diesel generator market of the country on account of widespread deployment of such generators across the infrastructure vertical. Additionally, increasing investment by the government to improve road infrastructure in Georgia such as full rehabilitation of the Kakheti highway, bridge connecting University Street and Tskneti highway would further spur the demand for diesel generators in the construction domain in the country.



The concentration of projects in the Eastern part of the country due to the presence of Georgia's capital, Tblisi, has led the Eastern region to acquire larger revenue share in the diesel generator market. However, the Western region is developing at a higher growth rate which would also generate a decent demand for diesel generators during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the Georgia diesel generator market include - AKSA, Teksan, and other Chinese and Turkish brands.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Georgia diesel generator market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By kVA Rating

Below 30 kVA

30.1-60 kVA

60.1-150 kVA

150.1-300 kVA

300.1-500 kVA

Above 500 kVA

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

By Regions

Western

Eastern

Companies Mentioned



Aksa Power Generation

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson Ltd.

Himoinsa S.L.

KOHLER-SDMO

Teksan Generator

