Georgia Extends Structured Family Caregiving Program to Support Spouses During the COVID-19 Crisis

"We applaud the department's commitment to providing family caregivers with the support they need to effectively, and confidently, care for their loved ones," says Shikira Wallace R.N., Manager, New Program Development at Seniorlink. "The extension of SFC to spousal caregivers provides them with the additional services and supports they need during these challenging times."

Seniorlink's SFC program has been a resource for over 6,500 families across nine states and available in Georgia since its launch in August 2019. For families caring for a Medicaid-eligible parent, spouse, sibling or a loved one with a disability, Seniorlink's SFC program is an option. Participants connect remotely with trained care teams for guidance, coaching and support with caregiving responsibilities. They receive a tax-free stipend as compensation and access to secure technology to communicate and collaborate with their care teams.

"Family takes care of family," continues Ms. Wallace. "Without the unrelenting support of family caregivers, including spouses, our ability to care for those most in need would be strained."

Information about SFC in Georgia is available here. To get in touch directly, email us at [email protected] or call 833-217-8120.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high-quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) organization in the U.S. to receive NCQA Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

