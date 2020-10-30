Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council Member Rushion McDonald's 3815 Media, Inc. Production Company Expanding with New Headquarters

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that content development, production, marketing and distribution company 3815 Media, Inc. is expanding with a new headquarters in Peachtree Corners. Founded by two-time Emmy Award-winning executive producer and Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council member Rushion McDonald, 3815 Media's focus is identifying and promoting positive values for the Black community through diverse content creation.

3815 Media CEO Rushion McDonald, at new headquarters

"Investments from innovative companies like 3815 Media, Inc. are a testament to Georgia's support for the film and production industries and to the investments Georgia has made in developing creative talent in the state," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "I thank Rushion McDonald for his continued investment in Georgia, and look forward to seeing the incredible opportunities he creates in Peachtree Corners with his commitment to producing quality content with an eye to diversity."

Originally started in 2014, 3815 Media, Inc.'s expansion to 3201 Peachtree Corners Circle is expected to create 23 jobs in Gwinnett County. 3815 Media's mission is to produce and market diverse content to consumers. Company Founder Rushion McDonald is also a multiple Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winner for television production and has produced national campaigns for State Farm, Ford, MGM, iHeartRadio, HBCU Week, ESPN, NBC, BET and ABC. He has written and produced for Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Mo'Nique, Gabrielle Union, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Stephen A. Smith, Jamie Foxx and many other household names.

"It was a no-brainer for me to open 3815 Media in a city recognized as one of the best places to live in the entire State of Georgia thanks to its education quality, low crime rate, cost of living, employment and access to amenities," said 3815 Media CEO Rushion McDonald.

3815 Media, Inc.'s additional staff will include graphic designers, legal experts, talent managers, producers, creative strategists, virtual exhibit designers, marketing experts and more. Individuals interested in working for 3815 Media, Inc. who have experience in graphic design, social media, digital marketing and SEOs are encouraged to email their resumes to [email protected] . 3815 Media, Inc. will also offer internship opportunities.

"It is indeed a pleasure to welcome Mr. McDonald and his talented team to Peachtree Corners," said Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason. "One of our city's top priorities is to ensure that all businesses have the opportunity to succeed. Our zero-millage rate and business-friendly city continues to draw remarkable businesses like 3815 Media. We wish them great success."

"Gwinnett County is a great home for 3815 Media due to the strong diversity within the community," said Andrew Carnes, vice president of economic development at Partnership Gwinnett. "We are always excited to continue to expand the creative talent workforce and provide opportunities for our region."

Project Manager Asante Bradford represented GDEcD's Global Commerce division on this project.

About 3815 Media, Inc.

3815 Media is built on the vision and career success of Rushion McDonald. Whether it's print, radio, TV, film, live touring productions, industry exhibits, in person or across social networks, 3815 Media can help its clients create the exact message to build their brand, as well as produce content on the right platform medium. 3815 Media covers content development, production, marketing, distribution and multi-platform initiatives including digital video.

