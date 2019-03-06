Georgia Power announces new microgrid project with Georgia Tech

The Tech Square Microgrid, which was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission and will begin operating this fall, will be used to evaluate how a microgrid can effectively integrate into and operate as part of the overall electrical grid. Additionally, it will serve as a living laboratory for Georgia Tech professors and students who will use the asset to gather data on controllers, cybersecurity devices and energy economics.

"The Tech Square Microgrid project will give us a better understanding of the resiliency, sustainability and cost of microgrids to help develop emerging energy solutions to better serve our customers now and in the future," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO for Georgia Power. "Working with Georgia Tech gives us an opportunity to drive innovation by collaborating with one of the nation's leading research institutions while students and faculty get a firsthand learning experience on an operating power system."

The microgrid will provide Georgia Power with insight on how smart energy management systems, such as the one being installed at the CODA data center that is currently under construction, can interact with the grid to achieve optimal utilization of energy. In addition, it will also provide teaching and learning opportunities for Georgia Tech professors and students.

"Georgia Tech and Georgia Power have partnered together on a number of important initiatives over the years, and we are very excited about our latest collaborative effort, the new microgrid in Tech Square," said Georgia Tech President G. P. "Bud" Peterson. "In addition to actually delivering power, it will also serve as a 'research microgrid,' allowing Georgia Power, Southern Company, Georgia Tech and other partners to study the microgrid performance and conduct controlled experiments to develop and test new and innovative energy solutions for the future."

The installation will include fuel cells, battery storage, diesel generators and a natural gas generator, but it is adaptive to new and additional distributed energy resources. It is designed to also accommodate microturbines, solar panels and electric vehicle chargers in the future. All components will be placed on a platform and obscured from view with seven-foot-high fencing and gate access along Williams Street in Atlanta.

