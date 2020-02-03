Georgia Power encourages action during Severe Weather Awareness Week

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power is encouraging its 2.6 million customers to be severe-weather ready, as the company partners with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service for Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW), which will take place February 3 – 7. Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips customers can take to help their families become severe-weather ready:

Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, and family plan? unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, and family plan? unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.

After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

Georgia Power Resources You Can Use

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Tips to Help You Prepare for Severe Weather Year-round

Build an Emergency Kit – A well-built kit should contain enough supplies to get you and your family through three days without electricity or running water.

Power Restoration Process – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.

Assessing Conditions – Before restoration crews can get to work, damage assessment teams identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix it.

Downed Tree Safety – Downed trees are usually the cause of an outage after a storm. Never attempt to pull tree limbs off wires yourself.

Generator Safety – Never use generators in an enclosed space. They produce dangerous carbon monoxide that can't be seen or smelled.

Never use generators in an enclosed space. They produce dangerous carbon monoxide that can't be seen or smelled. Storing Food and Medicine in an Outage – During an outage, it's important to know how to safely store your food and medicine.

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and remains prepared to respond to any service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather. Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power's YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information and restoration updates during severe weather.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

