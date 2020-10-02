Georgia Power encourages its 7,000 employees across the state to vote

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the November 3 general election approaching, Georgia Power encourages all employees to take part in the upcoming election and cast their vote. To assist employees, as well as customers, in the voting process, the company is providing voter information resources that are easily accessible for all voters. The company is also reminding employees to continue following COVID-19 safety measures closely when voting, including practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

"At Georgia Power, we believe in being a citizen wherever we serve – engaging with and supporting communities across the state," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "One of the most fundamental ways our employees can continue that commitment is to get out and vote. It's important that each of us make our voices heard by casting a ballot to help shape our future, and that's exactly what we're encouraging our team to do."

The company has assembled the following sites from the State of Georgia and the Secretary of State in one place to provide voter information resources where you can find key election dates, learn how to register to vote, identify your polling location or secure an absentee ballot, and view your sample ballot.

Voter Information Resources :

State of Georgia voter resource page: www.georgia.gov/voting

Secretary of State on-line voter registration: https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button

State of Georgia/Secretary of State absentee ballot registration: https://georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot

Secretary of State "My Voter" page https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

In order to vote in this year's general election, individuals must have registered by October 5. Early voting begins on Monday, October 12, and lasts through Friday, October 30. Voters are encouraged to vote early, if possible, to help with social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help avoid long lines on Election Day, November 3.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

