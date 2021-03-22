Georgia Power Foundation highlights $1 million investment in water grants this World Water Day

ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Power Foundation today in honor of World Water Day is highlighting $1 million in environmental grants awarded to eight organizations throughout the state. World Water Day is about recognizing the true value of water and protecting this vital resource. The grants are funding projects focused on preserving and restoring Georgia's waterways, lakes and rivers.

"At Georgia Power, we are committed to being good environmental stewards and are actively working to preserve Georgia's natural legacy," said Mike Anderson, senior vice president of Charitable Giving for Georgia Power and president and CEO for Georgia Power Foundation. "Investing in these organizations who share our focus on preserving Georgia's waterways is one way we're helping ensure future generations enjoy the benefits these projects bring across our state for years to come."

The eight organizations that received grants and the associated counties are:

Northeast

Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies ( Habersham ) for Hillabahatchee Creek Restoration and Restoring the Riverbank Zone in the Soque River Watershed. This project will work with a local farmer to address impairments while improving the riverbanks' health and spring flow on the property, which will protect 14 acres of wetlands zone and five springs.

for Hillabahatchee Creek Restoration and Restoring the Riverbank Zone in the Soque River Watershed. This project will work with a local farmer to address impairments while improving the riverbanks' health and spring flow on the property, which will protect 14 acres of wetlands zone and five springs. Chattooga Conservancy, Inc. ( Rabun )for Rabun County Agricultural Best Management Practice Project, Green Infrastructure Project, and Warwoman Creek Pollution Mitigation Project. This project focuses on reducing sediment and bacteria inputs into the stream and removing impervious pavement within Stekoa Creek's 50-foot buffer zone as well as installing rain gardens, tree islands and sections of permeable pavement to mitigate the stormwater pollution into the creek.

Northwest

Environmental Community Action, Inc. ( Fulton ) for Stormwater Capture and Reuse for Proctor Creek Water Quality Improvements and Potable Water Conservation at Spelman College , Atlanta , Georgia. This project focuses on reducing flooding risk in and around Proctor Creek communities in downtown Atlanta , which will reduce public health risks, property destruction and pollution.

for Stormwater Capture and Reuse for Proctor Creek Water Quality Improvements and Potable Water Conservation at , , Georgia. This project focuses on reducing flooding risk in and around Proctor Creek communities in downtown , which will reduce public health risks, property destruction and pollution. Trees Atlanta , Inc. ( Fulton ) for Green Streets and Clean Streams – Building Streetside Green Infrastructure for Atlanta Communities. This project will utilize grant funds to design, install and monitor the effectiveness of twelve stormwater tree planters sited at distinct residential locations in Atlanta .

for Green Streets and Clean Streams – Building Streetside Green Infrastructure for Atlanta Communities. This project will utilize grant funds to design, install and monitor the effectiveness of twelve stormwater tree planters sited at distinct residential locations in . Nature Conservancy, Inc. (Murray) for Removing Barriers to Aquatic Connectivity in the Holly Creek Subwatershed of the Conasauga River. This project will result in habitat improvement, increased populations of local fish and resilience of these populations to localized impacts.

for Removing Barriers to Aquatic Connectivity in the Holly Creek Subwatershed of the Conasauga River. This project will result in habitat improvement, increased populations of local fish and resilience of these populations to localized impacts. South River Watershed Alliance ( DeKalb ) for Panola Shoals Riverbank Stabilization and Restoration Project. This project will be used to restore the riverbank impacted by heavy rainfall and stormwater that has eroded away soils, undercut trees and uprooted vegetation.

Southwest

Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council (Miller) for Spring Creek Stream Bank Stabilization Project. This project will focus on restoring 200 linear feet of stream bank and protect a critical habitat for the federally listed mussel species.

Southeast

City of Hinesville (Liberty) for Peacock Creek Restoration: Green Infrastructure Demonstration in Historic Downtown Hinesville's Bradwell Park . This project prioritizes an inviting flexible space to encourage re-investment in downtown Hinesville that promotes both economic development and environmental restoration through green infrastructure implementation such as pervious pavers, rain gardens and bioswales.

The Georgia Power Foundation's philanthropy strategy focuses on three core pillars: Empowering Education, Empowering Environment and Empowering Communities. The Waters for Georgia program is a new, signature program identified under the Environment pillar.

Through this program, the Foundation is investing in water quality improvement projects that are designed to contribute to measurable benefits to environments and communities across the state of Georgia. These initial grant recipients support water solutions across the Chattahoochee, Savannah, Flint, Coosa, Ocmulgee, Altamaha and Ogeechee basins. These projects are designed to contribute to measurable benefits to environments and communities throughout the state. Each project has a two-year cycle to implement, monitor and complete all activity.

Georgia Power Water Conservation and Stewardship

For over 100 years, Georgia Power has used the natural energy of falling water to generate efficient and economical energy for Georgia. The company sponsors and participates in river and lake cleanups around the state near many of its generating facilities, helping thousands of volunteers pick up millions of pounds of trash from the state's waterways over the years. Georgia Power also sponsors Rivers Alive, a volunteer waterway cleanup event targeting streams, rivers, lakes, beaches and wetlands across Georgia.

The company is also dedicated to finding new technologies to reduce, conserve and improve the quality of water returned to the environment from power plants such as through the Georgia Power Water Research Center (WRC) located at Plant Bowen and Plant McDonough. To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to environmental stewardship, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Environment.

The Georgia Power Foundation

The Georgia Power Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is the fifth-largest corporate giving foundation in Georgia. The Foundation provides grants to organizations that are enriching communities across the state and is part of Georgia Power's philanthropic focus to empower Education, Environmental Stewardship and Communities.

To learn more about Georgia Power's commitment to the community, including the company's annual citizenship report, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

